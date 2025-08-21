'This is a good opportunity': Greenfield growth drives economic development demand

GREENFIELD — The City of Greenfield is preparing for a wave of growth, and city leaders say that expansion needs to be matched by economic development.

The west side of the city has the space for it.

A 26-acre parcel of land near the intersection of U.S. 40 and Meridian Road is at the center of new development discussions.

The Greenfield City Council recently designated the site—located in front of Labcorp—as an economic development area. The first step is making it a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.

“Hancock County is the second fastest-growing county in the state of Indiana, and I look at it as an opportunity,” said Mayor Guy Titus.

Under the TIF designation, taxes from increased property values generated by new development in the area will be reinvested into city infrastructure projects, without raising taxes for current residents.

“As these new businesses come to town, their assessed value grows, and then there’s revenue that comes back to the citizens,” Titus said. “This is no cost to citizens on their tax bill. It gives us the funds and resources to do more infrastructure.”

One of the first potential projects for the area is a new facility for the Greenfield Police Department.

“The police department is a staple of the community,” said Police Chief Brian Hartman. “And moving it to the west side of town, that’s where the growth of the community is going.”

According to Hartman, the current department is already struggling with limited space.

They have 45 officers and three additional staff members, with three to four people per office.

“We don’t even have enough room to park the daily officers who are working, let alone those coming in off-duty,” he said. “The training room is too small to fit the entire department.”

The proposed facility would include an expanded building, along with parking for officers and residents.

It would also be equipped with a new training room that can serve the community, a decompression area for officers, and the entire building centered around health and wellness.

Mayor Titus told WRTV that the city having control of the land means they can also include what the community wants for the future of the site.

“I’d like to see something out there. A grocery store, maybe, doctors’ and lawyers' offices or a medical facility,” added Mayor Titus.

Some residents WRTV talked to have mixed feelings about the proposed changes.

“I’m okay with this,” said John Rihm, a 40-year Greenfield resident. “As a cyclist going through here, it’s nice to have the open field. But I understand, it’s not just about me, it’s about the community.”

LabCorp has committed to donating approximately six and a half acres of the site under the condition that it be used for parks, recreation or a police department.

“We’re behind on a lot of our infrastructure, just like we are on our police and fire departments,” Titus said. “This is a good opportunity for us.”

He said the city could see its 27,000 population jump to the 40,000 range in the next five to ten years.

“I think it’ll be a great thing. Just overall space-wise, the things we’re able to do, and the training we can hold,” added Chief Hartman. “But also, just as importantly, we can make it a special place for the community.”

The city’s next step is purchasing the remaining land.

If it goes through, this would become Greenfield's third TIF district.

They are also looking to gather public input in meetings over the next few weeks.