Thorntown residents asked to evacuate following anhydrous ammonia spill

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WRTV) — Residents of Thorntown were asked to evacuate Tuesday following an anhydrous ammonia spill.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the spill happened in the northwest part of rural Thorntown.

"If you are at the Old Mill Run trailer park, please evacuate," the alert from the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Anhydrous ammonia is widely used as a fertilizer and a refrigerant.

Officials said if you or a loved one is experiencing breathing issues or any other symptoms, call 911 for treatment.