Thousands come out to Downtown Indy's second annual 'Fourth Fest'

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers showed up despite the rain Thursday evening to celebrate Independence Day across central Indiana, including at one of the biggest events, Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest.

Indy's downtown fireworks have been a major display for years, but this is only the second annual Fourth Fest.

WRTV Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest

The event aims to bring Hoosiers together with an extended street festival and firework show on St. Clair Street and American Legion Mall.

"Fourth of July is a chance to celebrate our freedom, it’s a wonder wonderful thing to do,” said James Hipskind, who attended the Fest for the first time.

WRTV Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest

“It’s a time for the family to come out and just have a good time today, it’s a holiday,” added Steve Garner, another fest goer.

The annual Fest brought around 23,000 people together last year, with thousands turning out this year as well.

WRTV Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest

“Last year, it was so packed. I couldn’t find nowhere to sit so I made sure I was here early," said Brenda Easley, who came with her family.

The event started at 6:00 p.m. and featured food trucks, ice cream stands, beverages and a kids zone.

WRTV Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest

It ended with a firework show at 10:15 p.m.

For many Hoosiers, the Fourth was not only about the fireworks.

WRTV Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest

“It’s about fun, freedom, celebrating the birth of America,” said Desiree Patton.

“We’re here, we get to be free, we’re having a great time, we get to be with our family,” said Shawnta Newman.

WRTV Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest

For Newman, family, food and now the Fourth Fest will be a new part of her Independence Day traditions.

“We come down here every year, just me and the kids,” she said. “We are just here to have a wonderful time, that’s it.”