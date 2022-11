INDIANAPOLIS — Wind and downed power lines left thousands of people across Central Indiana without power Saturday.

As of 3:20 p.m., nearly 9,400 AES Indiana customers were without power.

Provided/AES The AES Indiana Outage Map as of 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022.

Duke Energy reported nearly 12,500 power outages.

Provided/Duke Energy Duke Energy outage map at 3:21 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022.

Indiana Michigan Power, which covers northeast and northern Indiana, reported more than 6,100 outages.