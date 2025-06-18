Thousands without power ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather threat

INDIANAPOLIS — As severe weather approaches Central Indiana on Wednesday, thousands of residents are facing power outages.

According to the AES outage map, nearly 3,000 homes on the south side of Indianapolis are currently without electricity. Duke energy shows over 600 without power, primarly near the Southport area.

AES Indiana

A severe weather alert has been issued, set to take effect this afternoon. Central Indiana is experiencing an enhanced risk level at 3 out of 5.

Meteorologists warn that afternoon storms may reach severe limits, with damaging winds being the primary concern.

In addition to the threat of high winds, residents should be prepared for localized heavy rain, which could lead to flooding in certain areas. Furthermore, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as the storms develop.

