Thriftmas on a budget: How to get festive for less

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With holiday prices higher than ever and budgets stretched thin, two longtime best friends say they know exactly where to go to make their money — and memories — last.

Mary Houser and Susan Hayden have been friends for 54 years. Every Wednesday, they meet for breakfast at Hardee’s, then spend the rest of the day thrifting. It’s a tradition they say has become an even bigger lifesaver this holiday season.

“We always go to Hardee's first and we get us a little snack and then we're here when the doors open and we love this store. It is probably the best thrift store we have found and we have found all of them, believe me,” Houser said. For Houser and Hayden — self-proclaimed “Thrift Queens” — the day is as much about the hunt as it is about friendship.

“We go through the dresses. We've probably tried on 20 dresses, I bet 30, maybe 30, and then I found this Nine West purse, $5 folks, 20% off because I'm a senior citizen,” Houser said. Inside the dressing room, the laughter is almost as plentiful as the bargains.

“Half off today,” Hayden said.“That’s a steal!” Houser replied. Both women shop with their families in mind, looking for affordable gifts they know will be appreciated.

"I've got 15 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids, and I buy everyone something and some of the gifts I've gotten through thrifting,” Hayden said her friend’s knack for finding brand-new items at the thrift store has become something of a life motto.

“She taught me how to do it and what we're gonna put on her tombstone is — it still has the tags on it,” Hayden said.“

Houser says she shops smart because every dollar matters.

“I'm on a limited income. I get Social Security, it's all I get. My daughter says, Mom, you need to stay out of the thrift stores, but I get bargains every Wednesday,” she said. They aren’t the only ones finding treasures. Karen Bush, another shopper, says she’s buying for 22 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids this season — all at thrift stores.

“I got a coat, a good deal for $7.99, good coat, good quality too. I found a name-brand purse,” Bush said.“For 4.99,” she added. Bush’s total: $24 for a cart full of items.

“Sometimes you can find brand new stuff in these stores, and they're cheaper than the regular shopping centers,” Bush said. Captain Greg Ehler, administrator for the program at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, says there’s another reason to shop thrift — one that goes beyond saving money.

“So there's stuff that's got a lot of life left in it. Why throw it in a landfill if somebody else is going to get it? And let's be honest, the economy is not great right now,” Ehler said.

“All the profit that we make here at the Salvation Army family stores in the greater Indianapolis area all come back into downtown Indianapolis to fund our adult rehabilitation center. We have sleeping space for up to 100 men,” Ehler said.

He says every purchase at their thrift stores helps provide housing, food, clothing and opportunities for men recovering from addiction or re-entering society.

Mary and Susan say that’s exactly the kind of impact they want their tradition to have — especially during the holidays.

“See you next week,” Susan said as they rolled their cart toward the door, laughing.