Tickets for Indiana State Museum's Eras Tour tailgate on sale Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Swifties can buy tickets to a pre-Eras tour celebration this week.

Tickets to The Indiana State Museum's TAY/gate will go on sale on Taylor's birthday— Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The pre-concert tailgate will take place before each Eras Tour date in Indianapolis on Nov. 1-3, from 3-7 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy food, themed cocktails and mocktails, bracelet trading, DJ entertainment, karaoke, local vendors and more.

A VIP experience with dedicated bars and special vendor experiences will also be available.

TAY/gate is an all ages event but alcohol will be served in dedicated areas.

Tickets are $40 per person for general admission and $90 per person for VIP, and they will be available exclusively through the museum’s website.

The event will support the museum's efforts to provide engaging learning experiences, such as their ability to offer free field trips year round to all Indiana K-12 students.