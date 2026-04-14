Tippecanoe County Coroner identifies man killed in police shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has released the identity of the man who died in a police shooting in Lafayette early Saturday morning.

James Robert Allison, 66 of Lafayette, Indiana, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Costello has ruled the preliminary manner of death a homicide, meaning the death met the threshold of "death at the hands of another" and does not refer to any possible criminal liability.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to Stillwell Street at around 12:15 a.m. on the report of an intoxicated person pointing a firearm at another individual.

Officers found the armed male, now identified as Allison, in the roadway.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by repeated asking Allison to drop the firearm. Police say Allison refused to comply, resulting in the officer-involved shooting.

Officers immediately provided medical attention, but Allison succumbed to his injuries. No officers were hurt in this incident.

The officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The investigation remains ongoing within the Lafayette Police Department and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.

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