Fatal crash involving Boilermaker Special on U.S. 52 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving Purdue University's Boilermaker Special late Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, dispatch received multiple calls at 3:58 p.m. reporting a crash on U.S. 52 at Wyandotte Road in Southeastern Tippecanoe County.

The Boilermaker Special, the official mascot of Purdue University, was driving north when it crossed the median and collided with a car traveling south, killing the driver of the passenger car.

Investigators say they do not know what caused the Boilermaker Special to cross the median.

Two people on the Boilermaker Special were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

WRTV reached out to Purdue University about the crash, who shared this statement:

"We can confirm our Boilermaker Special was involved in a serious multi-vehicle accident in Tippecanoe County this afternoon. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident."