Portion of State Street renamed Mitch Daniels Boulevard in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE — As Mitch Daniels' run as President of Purdue University draws near an end, the university is taking steps to honor and celebrate the former Indiana Governor.

On Friday, the city of West Lafayette and Purdue University trustees announced an agreement to rename a portion of State Street in West Lafayette to Mitch Daniels Boulevard.

Purdue is celebrating MitchFest as Daniels’ final year of presidency. Daniels announced in June 2022 that he would step down at the end of December.

“Renaming State Street Mitch Daniels Boulevard acknowledges the role he and (West Lafayette) Mayor (John) Dennis had in reconstructing this road and the way it promoted extensive development on the west end of our campus, including the Continuum, Convergence and Provenance developments, and expansion of Discovery Park District at Purdue,” Michael Berghoff, Chairman of Purdue’s Board of Trustees said.

The State Street Redevelopment Project, which began in June 2016 and was completed in fall 2018, was an innovative, town-gown partnership that transformed State Street from a former state highway into a destination.

In addition to the street renaming, Berghoff and Trustees approved an emeritus package for Daniels, who will become Purdue President Emeritus as of Jan. 1, 2023. Trustees also approved a resolution of appreciation for Daniels’ decade of successful leadership and service to Purdue.

Mitch Daniels Boulevard will run from Grant Street west through Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, culminating at U.S. 231.

Signage will be installed in the spring semester.