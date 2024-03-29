Purdue campus gets upgrades at crosswalks with fight song to help students cross safely

WEST LAFAYETTE — March Madness is here and the Purdue Boilermakers are making a run.

As they make a run for the title, back in West Lafayette the Public Works Department is tapping to school spirit.

The department took it upon themselves to increase safety in the name of school spirit.

Crosswalk signals at the intersection in front of Mackey Arena where the basketball teams plays, have been updated.

The push buttons, used to activated pedestrian signals, have been upgraded with a personal touch.

They will play the fight song when activated for people to listen to while they wait to cross.

WATCH | The Purdue Musical Crosswalk in action

Purdue Crosswalk

"Everyone's going through stuff so if we can create a smile, brighten up a day that's what we're trying to do," Ben Anderson the Public Works Director said.

The school of course, has welcomed it with open arms.

"Oh my gosh I love it. The first time I heard it I had to record it," Purdue masters student Rebekah Dearing said.

The signals only play a 15 second clip of the fight song.

"I am always wearing Purdue, clearly I love Purdue. I bleed black and gold," Purdue masters student Andrea Pacheco-Amaro said.

The fight song implementation is only at the intersection the Mackey for now, but students have been vocal about how much they love it.

"I was startled the first time but i got used to it now and i think it should be everywhere on campus," Purdue masters student Al Liberzon said.

The move is all part of a modernization effort by the West Lafayette public works department.

"The audible push buttons and the modernization that we've done at the intersection just approves the awareness and the ability for people to cross the road safety," Anderson said.

Anderson says the intersection needed updated anyway.

He says the new technology makes it easy to improve safety for those crossing.

Cameras track the amount of traffic, the push button has an ambient microphone that can increase the noise if traffic is louder.

The public works department says they are learning more about the new technology and are trying to have the ability to turn the song on during certain times.

As for other signals getting the fight song? The public works department says it's something they will take into consideration when updates are needed at other intersections.