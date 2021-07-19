Purdue residence halls being converted to accommodate largest freshman class

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University is preparing for its largest incoming class ever this fall, and the school is working to create extra space for students wanting to live on campus.

According to information presented during a virtual forum, 93% of beginning students chose to live in University Residences.

Jim Bush, senior manager for editorial operations, told WRTV in an email on-campus spaces are being converted to add beds and University Residences has signed contracts with 10 apartment complexes to provide additional housing.

Each room is being converted to add one additional bed, so doubles will be triples, triples will be quads, etc. Those staying at the area apartment complexes will still have access to the typical University Residences services, like support, resources, safety measures and more, Bush said.

Purdue purchased new furniture, including 500 beds, desks, chairs and wardrobes, and leased other furniture to accommodate the incoming students, Bush said. Purdue started with 13,244 beds and added 1,000 through the leases with apartments, added 112 RA roomates and reconfigured the rest of the rooms.

Students are set to receive their housing assignment notification through their school email account on Friday. Students will start moving in on Aug. 14 and classes start on Aug. 23.

WRTV Real-Time Editor Michelle Kaufman contributed to this report.

