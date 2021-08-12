Watch
Tippecanoe County Health Department pushing for masks in schools

WCPO Staff
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 12, 2021
2021-08-12 13:40:57-04

TIPPECANOE CO. — The Tippecanoe County Health Department is at odds with the Board of County Commissioners over school masking policies.

In a Facebook post, the health department said it has pursued a mask mandate for K-12 schools. But the Board of County Commissioners has not shown support for the move.

According to local health officials, the county's positivity rate is at 8.1%. They also say hospitals are caring for an increasing number of COVID-19 patients. That's resulting in a significant strain on their resources.

This comes after the Mayor of West Lafayette made national headlines earlier this month when he made disparaging remarks about unvaccinated residents.

