Tony Etchison Memorial Foundation prepares for fourth annual golf outing

NOBLESVILLE — The Tony Etchison Memorial Foundation is preparing for its fourth annual golf outing on July 21.

Etchison died in a farming accident in 2019 at the age of 47. He grew up playing basketball in Noblesville. He worked as an insurance agent and a farmer.

Throughout his life, he quietly helped others.

"Lots of stories emerged after his passing related to how he gave back to the community, and he gave back to children. Some never knew until after his passing," explained Jody Roudebush.

Roudebush is one of several board members on the Tony Etchison Memorial Foundation.

The Foundation was created in 2019 in honor of Tony. It supports several of the causes he was passionate about, including youth assistance programs throughout Hamilton County and the Noblesville Boys & Girls Club.

Since 2019, the foundation has raised more $200,000.

"He always told us to do all the good we can," said J.P. Etchison, Tony's oldest son.

J.P. also serves as a member of the board.

The mission of the foundation: love everyone, be kind, make a difference.

J.P. shared a story about Tony living by these values when someone stole his younger brother's shoes at school.

"My dad's first question was not 'Why did it happen?'" J.P. recalled. "It was, 'Well, what else does this kid need?'"

The golf outing, now in its fourth year, is a big fundraiser for the foundation.

It will be held on July 21 at Fox Prairie Golf Course in Noblesville. The foundation is still currently seeking sponsors to help with the event.

You can read more about the foundation on their website here or by following them on X here.