Town of Speedway approves Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ordinance

SPEEDWAY — Another Central Indiana town has approved an ordinance to allow outdoor drinking in designated areas.
On Monday, the Town Of Speedway announced the final approval of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) Ordinance effective immediately.
A DORA allows individuals aged 21 and above to buy alcoholic beverages from approved establishments and carry them outside to be consumed within the set DORA boundaries.
The DORA boundaries in Speedway will be located on Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street.
Participating DORA businesses include O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Dawson’s on Main, Daredevil Brewing, and Foyt Wine Vault. The Town is currently working to add additional participating businesses within the DORA district.
Signs will be posted throughout the DORA district with a map showing participating businesses.
What You Need to Know:
- Only patrons 21+ may have DORA refreshments.
- Any alcoholic beverages carried out of a participating establishment into the DORA district must be in a plastic cup. Glass containers are not permitted in the DORA.
- No more than two open containers of an alcoholic beverage at one time may be carried out of a participating DORA establishment.
- The open container contents may not exceed 16-ounces of beer or flavored malt beverages; 12-ounces of wine, cider, or hard seltzer; 10-ounce mixed drink containing no more than 2 ounces of liquor.
- Participating DORA establishments may refuse individuals to enter their establishment carrying in an alcoholic beverage.
- DORA will remain in effect year-round January 1– December 31.
- The Town of Speedway and the Speedway Police Department will work together to monitor and adjust police presence accordingly to ensure the safety of residents.
- Possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle in the DORA district boundary may constitute a Class C infraction under