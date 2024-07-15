Town of Speedway approves Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ordinance

SPEEDWAY — Another Central Indiana town has approved an ordinance to allow outdoor drinking in designated areas.

On Monday, the Town Of Speedway announced the final approval of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) Ordinance effective immediately.

A DORA allows individuals aged 21 and above to buy alcoholic beverages from approved establishments and carry them outside to be consumed within the set DORA boundaries.

The DORA boundaries in Speedway will be located on Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street.

Participating DORA businesses include O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Dawson’s on Main, Daredevil Brewing, and Foyt Wine Vault. The Town is currently working to add additional participating businesses within the DORA district.

Signs will be posted throughout the DORA district with a map showing participating businesses.

