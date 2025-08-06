Town of Speedway releases statement on new migrant detention facility nickname

INDIANAPOLIS — The town of Speedway released a statement regarding the announcement of the new migrant detention facility on Wednesday.
This comes after the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new facility is coming to Indiana.
Molly Craft, a spokesperson from the governor's office, confirmed to WRTV that the new 1,000-bed facility will be located at the Miami Correctional site, adjacent to Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, which includes a dedicated landing strip.
The Miami Correctional Facility is located more than 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
The full statement issued by the town of Speedway:
"The Town of Speedway is aware of recent media coverage regarding the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's referring to the ICE portion of the Miami Correctional Facility as the "Speedway Slammer."
This designation was developed and released independently by the federal agency, without the Town’s involvement or prior notice regarding the use of the name ‘Speedway.’
Our primary focus remains the well-being of our residents, businesses, and visitors. The Speedway Police Department will continue to enforce the laws of the State of Indiana and Town of Speedway Ordinances and work with our local, state, and federal partners as appropriate."