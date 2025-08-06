Town of Speedway releases statement on new migrant detention facility nickname

INDIANAPOLIS — The town of Speedway released a statement regarding the announcement of the new migrant detention facility on Wednesday.

This comes after the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new facility is coming to Indiana.

Molly Craft, a spokesperson from the governor's office, confirmed to WRTV that the new 1,000-bed facility will be located at the Miami Correctional site, adjacent to Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, which includes a dedicated landing strip.

The Miami Correctional Facility is located more than 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

The full statement issued by the town of Speedway: