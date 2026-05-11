Town of Speedway seeking admissions for Centennial Time Capsule

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WRTV) — The Speedway Centennial Planning Committee is asking for items such as photos and letters to include in a time capsule, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding and incorporation of the Town of Speedway.

Committee officials are encouraging entries such as letters from early graduating classes of Speedway, stories from residents and businesses discussing why they choose to live and do business in Speedway, or even a memorable story.

Items for the time capsule can be dropped off at the Speedway Municipal Center at 5300 Crawfordsville Road or at the Speedway Public Library at 5633 West 25th Street. Envelopes and small items can also be placed in the after-hours book drop box at the library.

The time capsule submission deadline is August 1.

The 1976 Time Capsule ceremony and opening are scheduled for Saturday, June 13, weather permitting.