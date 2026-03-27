Town of Speedway taking steps to advance long-stalled Main Street development

The town of Speedway announced Friday morning that it is ready to take action on the long-stalled hotel project on Main Street.

Construction stopped on the Wilshaw Hotel at the corner of 16th and Main in the summer of 2019, more than six years ago. The unfinished building sits at one of the most visible corridors in the community.

Kelsey Anderson This sign outside the hotel across the street from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway says it'll be open in 2023 but the towns economic developer said that's not likely. Construction has been stalled since the summer of 2019.

“This has taken far too long,” said Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz in a press release. “Residents have every right to expect more from a site this important. This step puts a defined process in place to ensure that progress happens.”

At the upcoming meeting on Monday, March 30, the Speedway Town Council will consider a resolution authorizing the Speedway Redevelopment Commission to begin the process of acquiring the property, which includes getting an independent appraisal and negotiating with the current owner.

A decision will be made in June.

At that time, the town will either reach an agreement with the current owner or pursue the next legal step, which could include acquiring it through eminent domain.

“We hear our residents clearly,” Speedway Town Council President Jason DeLisle said in the press release. “This is about ensuring that this site no longer sits idle. We will continue to provide updates at each step and be transparent about progress along the way.”

__