Towne and Terrace’s future raises concerns for east side advocates, residents

INDIANAPOLIS — Towne and Terrace was once a vibrant community according to those on the east side. Now, it is plagued by crime and dilapidated homes.

Those realities have scared people away but many still call it home. On Tuesday, there was yet again another homicide in the neighborhood.

Dee Ross is the founder of the Ross Foundation and an east side community advocate. He grew up in Towne and Terrace, and he remembers a time when the community was thriving, and crime wasn’t a concern.

“It was the place to live on this side of town at one point,” Ross said. “Especially when Fort Harrison Military Base was thriving. There were so many businesses, grocery stores and opportunities in our community in the early 90’s.”

According to WRTV data, there have been 18 homicides at Towne and Terrace since 2018, one of which took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the most recent case as 21-year-old Kevon Bell.

“When violence was starting to erupt more and more in our communities, drugs started to become an issue,” Ross said.

Those at Towne and Terrace are who the city is trying to help with their acquisition of the property.

Back in April, the city demolished a portion of the dilapidated buildings. According to the city, they currently own 115 of the 258 units as of Oct. 11.

"Everyone that is moved from Towne and Terrace will have new safe and decent housing. That is the goal and why we are here doing what we are doing,” Rusty Carr, Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development, said.

WRTV talked to several residents in the neighborhood who own the units they live in.

Many are concerned what the city wants to do isn’t fully taking them into consideration. They worry they won’t be able to buy a new home, which is something Ross says is likely a reality.

“Even with the assistance, that’s not going to promise the city will stay with them the whole journey,” Ross said. “There is no guarantee. Now, they are jumping into unforeseen waters that they might not be ready for.”

However, the city says they plan on doing everything they can to help residents be successful following their displacement.

"We understand that it's very sensitive and there is a lot of history and legacy there. We want to understand their stories and make sure we document that history as well,” Carr said. “At the end of the day, we want to put these folks in safe housing."

Residents tell us they're concerned the city may not have a plan on what the property will be used for once it's demolished.

Indianapolis City officials say they're working to acquire all the properties first and get the complex demolished. Then, they plan on holding listening sessions and working with the east side community to figure out the best way to revitalize the area.

For more information on the acquisition and how the city plans on helping the residents, click here.