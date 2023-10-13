Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Traders Point Christian School learn STEM through annual pumpkin drop

WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall shows us how students used their STEM skills during a pumpkin drop in Whitestown.
IMG_3431 2.jpg
pd3.jpg
pd2.jpg
Screen Shot 2023-10-13 at 5.42.20 PM.png
Screen Shot 2023-10-13 at 5.42.40 PM.png
Posted at 6:19 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 18:19:26-04

WHITESTOWN — It was a day of fun at Traders Point Christian School, but also one filled with learning.

The annual pumpkin drop used pumpkins to get students to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.

"We started talking about the engineering process and what we had seen in other years. The kids kind of took the reign on it. I was just there to orchestrate," one teacher said.

Screen Shot 2023-10-13 at 5.42.40 PM.png

Most students dropped their pumpkins off a 50 foot ladder from a Whitestown Fire Department fire engine.

The 6th graders dropped theirs from 100 feet.

It was a chance to test kids' knowledge on how to construct a compartment for the pumpkin the stay safe in.

For the fourth year in a row, Mr. Miller's class had their pumpkin survive.

But so did several other classes.

Screen Shot 2023-10-13 at 5.42.20 PM.png

Students used hay, a tarp, bubble wrap, parachutes — anything you can think of — to protect their pumpkin.

Every pumpkin had a name, and all students were cheering for their pumpkins to survive.

IMG_3433.jpg

"I am just thinking how hard we worked on that as a team together and even if we didn't make it, we did a great job. I'm really proud of us," one student said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW