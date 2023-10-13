Traders Point Christian School learn STEM through annual pumpkin drop

WHITESTOWN — It was a day of fun at Traders Point Christian School, but also one filled with learning.

The annual pumpkin drop used pumpkins to get students to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.

"We started talking about the engineering process and what we had seen in other years. The kids kind of took the reign on it. I was just there to orchestrate," one teacher said.

Most students dropped their pumpkins off a 50 foot ladder from a Whitestown Fire Department fire engine.

The 6th graders dropped theirs from 100 feet.

It was a chance to test kids' knowledge on how to construct a compartment for the pumpkin the stay safe in.

For the fourth year in a row, Mr. Miller's class had their pumpkin survive.

But so did several other classes.

Students used hay, a tarp, bubble wrap, parachutes — anything you can think of — to protect their pumpkin.

Every pumpkin had a name, and all students were cheering for their pumpkins to survive.

"I am just thinking how hard we worked on that as a team together and even if we didn't make it, we did a great job. I'm really proud of us," one student said.