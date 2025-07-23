Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump announces $15.1 million in disaster relief for recent Indiana storms

INDIANAPOLIS — In a recent post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced a $15.1 million disaster relief fund for Indiana to aid communities impacted by severe storms earlier this year.

In the post, Trump praised Governor Mike Braun's leadership and expressed confidence in the state’s recovery efforts, stating he had spoken with Braun about the allocation.

In response, Braun thanked Trump on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that the funding is crucial for helping Hoosier communities rebuild.

In April, Governor Braun declared a state of emergency for 18 counties affected by the storms, which led to significant damage and two fatalities.

The Indiana National Guard was also mobilized to assist in recovery efforts across 41 counties.

