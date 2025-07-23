Trump announces $15.1 million in disaster relief for recent Indiana storms

INDIANAPOLIS — In a recent post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced a $15.1 million disaster relief fund for Indiana to aid communities impacted by severe storms earlier this year.

In the post, Trump praised Governor Mike Braun's leadership and expressed confidence in the state’s recovery efforts, stating he had spoken with Braun about the allocation.

In response, Braun thanked Trump on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that the funding is crucial for helping Hoosier communities rebuild.

Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for your leadership and approval of this critical funding!



These funds will enable Hoosier communities to recover and rebuild stronger than ever. https://t.co/M0rfpBVwb3 — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) July 22, 2025

In April, Governor Braun declared a state of emergency for 18 counties affected by the storms, which led to significant damage and two fatalities.

The Indiana National Guard was also mobilized to assist in recovery efforts across 41 counties.