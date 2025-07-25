Trying to beat the heat? Here are some tips to stay cool

INDIANAPOLIS — As a heatwave grips Central Indiana, many are seeking refuge from the scorching temperatures. Experts shared several strategies to stay safe and comfortable during this sweltering weather.

Hydration is Key

Jennifer Embree, Chief Wellness Officer at Indiana University, emphasizes that staying hydrated is the primary method to combat the heat.

"You're not drinking enough water ever,” she said. “So really increase that. If you're drinking caffeine or alcohol, those dehydrate you, so you need to double up your water."

WRTV Students drinking water on a break during a Fishers High School Tiger Band practice

In addition to consuming enough water, Embree suggests incorporating hydrating foods into a balanced diet. “Berries have so much juice in them, and that gives you hydration as well. Any kind of vegetables will also have high water content, helping you stay hydrated," she explained.

Embree also cautions against heavier meals during heatwaves.

“Heavier meals can put stress on your digestion, which can raise your body temperature," she noted.

Choose Appropriate Clothing

What you wear can significantly influence how cool you feel. Opt for breathable fabrics or moisture-wicking clothing that actively pulls sweat away from your skin, keeping you cooler.

"Wearing lighter clothing that breathes with you is important. If you must be outside, wearing a hat with a wide brim can also help," Embree advised. Don't forget to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day, she added.

If you do have to work outside, she suggests wearing long-sleeve clothing and always wearing sunscreen.

Recognizing Heat Exhaustion

It is crucial to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, which can manifest through symptoms such as a rapid heart rate, nausea, weakness, dizziness, and heavy sweating. If you start feeling any of these symptoms.

Embree recommends moving to a cooler area as soon as possible. Use cold, damp cloths to help lower your body temperature.

WRTV

"If you find yourself not sweating and experiencing a high fever, that’s when it’s time to call 911," she cautioned.

She also suggested avoiding going outside for prolonged periods if you don’t have to, especially during peak sun hours between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As Central Indiana faces extreme heat conditions, taking these precautions can help ensure safety and comfort. Stay hydrated, eat light meals, wear appropriate clothing and remain vigilant about the signs of heat-related illnesses.