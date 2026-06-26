TSA finds smoke grenade jammed inside peanut butter jar at Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Transportation Security Administration officers dealt with a sticky situation at the Indianapolis Airport.

A press release sent by TSA Thursday said officers and explosive specialists caught a passenger attempting to travel with two smoke grenades, one of which was jammed into a full jar of peanut butter, in his checked bag.

“After all contents were removed from the bag, I thought, ‘Weren’t there two grenades in this bag?’” Michael Dunphy, an 18-year TSA explosives specialist, said in the release. “After additional inspection of all the contents in the bag, it became obvious the second grenade was in the peanut butter jar, so I was surprised!”

Indianapolis Airport Authority Police confirmed the grenades were live and pulled the passenger aside for questioning. The passenger told TSA a friend informed him he could get the smoke grenades through checked baggage screening by placing them in a jar of peanut butter.

Dunphy said that the grenades were easy to identify but could have created a significant danger if TSA screeners failed to constantly be vigilant in looking for threats.

TSA said the grenades did not impact daily operations at the airport.

The release did not say if the passenger is facing charges for this incident.