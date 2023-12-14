Two Chicks and a Hammer announce plans to open new store in Noblesville

HAMILTON COUNTY — Earlier this year, Mina Starsiak Hawk announced her storefront, Two Chicks District Co., would be closing by the end of the year, but she already has plans for a new Indiana-based location.

Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine, stars of the hit HGTV show “Good Bones,” ran the Bates-Hendricks store, located at 1531 S. East St., for three years.

However, Starsiak Hawk revealed in an interview with People Magazine that she will be opening a home goods store in Noblesville in 2024.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen also confirmed the news on Thursday evening.

“We’re excited to welcome Mina and her family to our city,” Jensen said.

“Good Bones” ended its run on HGTV earlier this year, following the show’s eighth season. HGTV tells WRTV they are in talks with Starsiak Hawk about other projects.