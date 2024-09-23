Two Indianapolis suburbs named amongst top places to live in the U.S.

HAMILTON COUNTY— Two Indianapolis suburbs were just named in the top 100 places to live in the United States. They just happen to be right next to each other.

Each year, the website Livability creates a list of the countries most livable cities based on a variety of factors.

Cities are judged on amenities, economy, education, environment, health, housing and cost off living, safety and transportation.

Carmel and Fishers had amongst the highest scores in the country.

Bloomington, Indiana was the only other Indiana community to make the list.

WATCH | Carmel establishes commission to improve the quality of life for senior residents

Improving the quality of life for seniors

“It is an increased opportunity to tell our story. We're a safe community. We're a beautiful community. We've got a great quality of life, great education for our kids in this district, and we have something special to offer everybody,” shared Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam.

Mayor Fadness credited Fishers development for the city’s high rating.

“You know, we have an exploding culinary scene, lots of new restaurants, an event center, and a community center. All those are just examples of just upping the bar, so to speak, and a great place to live,” Mayor Fadness said.

Both mayors agreed that the recognition is huge for businesses in the area.

“It's part of workforce development. We know being on top of these lists helps our large employers here as well,” explained Finkam. “It reduces their cost to recruit. It reduces their time to recruit, and again, brings them really high-quality people and also families to our area, so it's a win-win for sure.”

The full list of cities recognized can be viewed here.