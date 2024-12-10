Two local organizations hope to help Marion County residents struggling with food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Indy Hunger Network, nearly a third of Marion County residents need some kind of food assistance to put food on the table each night.

Many attest it is because of a lack of grocery stores and affordable food options.

Kimberly Hale is a clerk at the Mobile Community Grocery Store, which serves numerous locations on the city’s east side.

“You can drive blocks, maybe even miles, and not see a grocery store,” explained Hale. “We’re trying to combat that and if other businesses can get in on the same mission, it's a win-win situation."

On the other side of town, IU Health is looking to give back through The Nutrition Hub — a program made possible through a partnership between the hospital, Gleaners Food Bank, The American Heart Association, and Purdue University.

The Hub is a series of lockers filled with groceries for various IU Health patients who qualify.

“This is where our neighbors in the 46202 have access to fresh foods here via our food lockers,“ explained community impact director Meka Christian.

Kellie Watson was diagnosed with diabetes last year. Her biggest fear following her diagnosis was finding healthy, affordable food options.

“You have to either choose what you have to eat or what you have to pay,” Watson explained. “It's a struggle.”

Watson qualified for the Nutrition Hub through her doctor.

She says it has completely changed her world and her health.

“My cabinets are full. My freezer is full and my refrigerator is full. I'm excited," Watson said.

Both organizations hope their efforts inspire others to help reduce the amount of Hoosiers living through food insecurity.

“It's real,” Watson said. “Even though you may not ever see these people, it's happening every day down the street, around the corner, next door. It's very very difficult, but (The Nutrition Hub) made it and no longer.”

The Mobile Community Grocery store schedule is available on their website.

Indiana has numerous resources to help those looking for food, you can learn about those resources on the Family and Social Services Administration’s website.

