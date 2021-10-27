Watch
U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez to receive Congressional Gold Medal posthumously

U.S. Marine Corps
Humberto Sanchez
Posted at 10:58 PM, Oct 26, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, lost his life on Aug. 26 during an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, along with 12 other service members.

Exactly two months later, on Oct. 26, the House passed legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military service members who were killed on that day, including Cpl. Humberto Sanchez.

State Representative, Jackie Walorski, representing Indiana's 2nd Congressional District tweeted, "Proud that the House passed legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 courageous U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in Afghanistan on August 26 - including our fellow Hoosier Cpl. Humberto Sanchez. We are forever indebted to these heroes."

