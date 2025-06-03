U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials return to Indianapolis in 2028

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City will reclaim its title as the “Swim Capital of the World” in June 2028, when the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials return to Indianapolis for the second consecutive time.

Officials say the economic impact of the 2024 trials was around $100 million.

The 2024 Trials, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, broke records for attendance and featured nearly two weeks of thrilling competition. The event not only aims to showcase elite athletes but also inspires the next generation. Organizers report that they have taught swimming to 50,000 underserved kids and adults.

Excitement is building as Indianapolis prepares to host this premier event at an NFL stadium again. The 2024 Trials were a groundbreaking first for Lucas Oil Stadium, with plans to enhance the experience further.

“We're gearing up for a home Olympics in 2028, wanting to minimize new logistics. There’s a lot of familiarity now that we've had an event here at Lucas Oil,” Greg Meehan, USA Swimming National Team Managing Director, said.

Among those inspiring future swimmers is Hoosier Lilly King, who is competing this week at the 2025 Toyota National Swimming Championships. This meet marks her last on U.S. soil as she aims to qualify for the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. King candidly shared her perspective on dreaming big.

“When I was 10, I always thought best-case scenario. I don’t doubt myself," King said. “I think I thought I would be here.”

Record-breaking attendance at the Trials was matched by large crowds creating a vibrant fan experience surrounding Lucas Oil Stadium.

Looking ahead, organizers are committed to making these Olympic Trials larger and more exceptional than ever before.

