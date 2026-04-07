U.S. Rep. Carson calls Trumps threats toward Iran reckless, irresponsible

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Representative André Carson called President Donald Trump's threats toward Iran reckless and irresponsible on Tuesday.

The Democrat who represents Indiana's 7th District says he does not support Trump's proposal to strike civilian targets. Carson said the ongoing tensions with the Strait of Hormuz, which is causing higher oil and gasoline prices worldwide, will have long-term repercussions in the Navy reopens the tanker waterway by force.

Carson believes Trump continues to break his promise to be the president of peace.

“I would think, at this point, he has gone beyond the pale. He has not shown that there is an imminent threat to the American people at home or abroad. He has not shown that there is an imminent threat to our national security facilities. I think he was drawn into this war by (Israel) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu. Now is the time to pivot and he has refused to do so,” Carson said.

Carson added that he has not yet been briefed on the rescue of the crew of the U.S. Air Force F-15E “Strike Eagle” fighter jet that was shot down Friday in Iran.

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