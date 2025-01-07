Unshoveled sidewalks remain dangerous days after snowstorm

INDIANAPOLIS — The snow has stopped falling in Indianapolis, but some sidewalks remained covered in several inches of snow. Not only is that against city law, it is a hazard for people walking on the street.

According to the Department of Public Works, any property owner who has not shoveled their sidewalk the morning after snow has stopped falling is subject to a $50 fine.

Despite the law, the sidewalks surrounding the busy Red and Purple Line station at 38th and Meridian were mostly untouched on Tuesday afternoon.

Amos Martin Jr. lives near the station and attempted to walk on the sidewalks as part of his commute. However, he was afraid to do so.

"I have stilts in my leg and I'm 62 years old," Martin told WRTV. "I have to watch myself because I'm not trying to fall. I can't walk on the sidewalk."

Moments after the interview, Martin nearly slipped walking south on Meridian Street.

"If I get off the bus and come across the street and I slip right there, who's going to pay for my hospital bills?" Martin said.

While some sidewalks remained dangerous, Don Staley and his neighbors spent the past few days clearing their snow.

"I got out here the night before last and shoveled everything," Staley said. "I, then, got up the next morning, saw there was just as much snow on the ground, so did it again."

Staley lives near IPS School 70, which he says is a big reason why the surrounding sidewalks were cleared so quickly.

"It kind of helps remind you that there's a reason why you should get out and take the snow off your sidewalk," Staley said.

Martin hopes everyone in Indianapolis starts shoveling snow like their kids walk there.

"I want them to clean their sidewalks and do their job like they're supposed to do," Martin said.