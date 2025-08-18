Uplifting Indianapolis: Rapper 4200kory pays tribute to his Far Eastside roots

INDIANAPOLIS — Chauncey Graham, a 24-year-old rapper known by the stage name 4200Kory, is on a mission to inspire change and honor his hometown of Indianapolis through his music.

Graham, who grew up on 42nd Street and Post Road, emphasized the importance of community and connection in his work.

“I’m trying to look for ways to be of direct impact to my community at all times,” he said.

Graham’s upcoming album, “Cobra Son,” highlights his roots and serves as a tribute to his late father, who passed away when Graham was a child on the album's release date, August 20.

“A large part of that project is my ode to the city of Indianapolis,” he noted. “I hail from the Far East Side, which I think speaks volumes to who I am and where I’m from.”

As the oldest of seven children raised by a single mother, Graham has firsthand experience with adversity.

“I went through some of the abject conditions of poverty, being homeless, seeing my mother struggle to make ends meet,” he told WRTV. “I think that’s been one of the biggest feats is trying to come to grips with that and trying to lead by example,” he said.

Graham is determined to demonstrate that one's past does not define their future. “A lot of the things that influenced people to do wrong, I took them and I let it develop me into a more positive path,” he stated.

Graham, who did not start rapping until middle school, was hesitant to get into the industry because of the stigma that sometimes surrounds rappers. But for him, rapping means more than just rhythm and flow; it’s a platform to speak up.

The loss of nearly 20 close friends before turning 21 ignited his passion for advocacy. He released his first project, Rest Easy, after facing a lot of that loss.

“For me, that’s why it hits even closer to home for me to be somebody who advocates for gun safety and the proper knowledge of guns,” he shared.

Marvin Bell, a resident of the Far East Side, echoed Graham's sentiments.

“We need it, we need more support, we need more love, everybody in the community does, ” he said.

“I just love the city of Indy, and I want people to understand there’s a lot of love here in this city,” Graham added, leaving a message of hope and community strength.

4200Kory is set to release “Cobra Son” on August 20 to honor his late father’s memory and the city that shaped him.

He’s also been performing across the country and is set to take the stage at the Chreece Hip Hop Festival on August 23.