Vera Bradley Outlet Sale returning to Fort Wayne after 3-year hiatus

FORT WAYNE — The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is returning after a three year hiatus.

On Tuesday, the iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand announced the return of the sale will take place in June.

This is the 37th annual sale.

The event will run from June 14-18. On June 14, 15 and 16 tickets will be required for entrance into the arena. There will be four sessions of shopping during these days.

They are as follows:

Session 1: 7:30 – 10 a.m.

Session 2: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Session 3: 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Session 4: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 there is no ticket requirement. The sale is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the sale go on sale March 28 on Ticketmaster.