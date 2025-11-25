Veterans aging in place program restores comfort and independence for local heroes

INDIANAPOLIS – For years, Kevin Smith lived without a functioning bathroom, relying on a bucket and baby wipes to stay clean. This month, his home – and his daily life – changed dramatically thanks to the Veterans Aging in Place program from Purple Heart Homes.

Smith, 66, served in both the National Guard and the U.S. Army for a combined 10 years, working as a mechanic on heavy machinery and transport vehicles. His service took him to Germany during Desert Storm, where he was stationed with his wife and three children.

WRTV

"We went three to four years without a working bathroom — we used a bucket, kept it sanitary with baby wipes. No visitors for holidays… no one could stay at a long period of time," Smith said.

After returning to civilian life, Smith worked for Minneapolis Public Schools for 25 years. But a stroke, two heart attacks and failing home infrastructure left him unable to safely live in his house.

"The floor was completely gone… I tried to fix it myself, couldn’t. One of the guys remembered I was on the list, submitted my name… they came in, looked at it and said, ‘We gotta do it.’ And they did,” he said.

From crisis to comfort

The Purple Heart Homes crew transformed Smith’s bathroom, kitchen and living space over the course of seven days. Volunteers replaced flooring, installed a new toilet, sink and walk-in shower, and added modern appliances to the kitchen.

"After a stroke and two heart attacks, I couldn’t do much — but I never wanted to stop. Purple Heart never gave up… they worked until it was done right," Smith said. "My message to vets: Don’t give up… be patient, and the right people will come through."

WRTV

About the Veterans Aging in Place Program

Purple Heart Homes is a national nonprofit founded in North Carolina by two wounded veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. The organization focuses on aging-in-place and renovation projects for service-disabled veterans, as well as essential repairs for older veterans struggling to maintain their homes.

Through the Veterans Aging in Place (VAIP) program, Purple Heart Homes makes accessibility and safety modifications – ramps, grab bars, widened doorways, roof repairs, bathroom conversions – to help veterans remain independent in their own homes. The nonprofit has completed nearly 1,600 projects across the United States since its founding.

Chairman of the board Dave Sternberg says the mission is personal.

"We’re dedicated to ensuring veterans have a safe, accessible home to live in. What started as one home is now almost 1,600 projects around the United States," Sternberg said.

The need is great

Sternberg says many veterans carry both visible and invisible wounds – including health complications from their service – and that inaccessible housing can compound those struggles.

"These are things that decrease suicide. They improve mental health. They improve physical health. This is a small thing we can do for these heroes, really," Sternberg said.

The organization has handled cases from installing ramps for a 102-year-old World War II veteran who hadn’t been outside in months, to rescuing a veteran who’d been living in a tool shed for 20 years without running water.

"We often hear, ‘I didn’t know anyone cared,’" Sternberg said. "Veterans are trained not to ask for help. We’re here to be a safe harbor."

How to help

Purple Heart Homes relies on both volunteers and donations to carry out its mission. Supporters can dedicate time to construction projects, donate gardening or landscaping services, or contribute financially.

"You can volunteer, donate time, make a philanthropic contribution — these go directly to helping veterans in your community," Sternberg said.

Veterans in need of assistance can apply for services online and supporters can join the nonprofit’s monthly giving club at purplehearthomesusa.org.

