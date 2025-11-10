Veterans Day parade cancelled due to weather, ceremony moved indoors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis (VDCI) has made changes to the Veterans Day observance scheduled on Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis.

The parade has been canceled, and the ceremony has been moved indoors due to forecasts of freezing temperatures.

The ceremony will now take place in the Indiana War Memorial Auditorium, 55 E. Michigan Street, beginning at 11 a.m.

“We will always prioritize safety,” said Doug Haggan, President of the Veterans Day Council, in a press release. “By moving indoors, we can still honor our veterans in a safe, dignified setting.”

The ceremony will feature remarks from city and military leaders and the presentation of the colors. The Shortridge High School Choir will perform the National Anthem.