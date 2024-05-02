Veterans work to clean-up downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Cleanup efforts in Indianapolis are also helping Indy-based veterans.

Non-profit Downtown Indy Inc. and the Helping Veterans and Families organization (HVAF) have teamed up for the past couple of years to cleanup downtown Indianapolis while training veterans to join the career force.

Cole Ashby works for HVAF. He supports many of the veterans looking to start a new career following military service.

PREVIOUS | Veterans at risk of homelessness are serving as street ambassadors in Indy (wrtv.com)

“The vast majority of the veterans that we serve are either homeless or at risk of homelessness,” explained Ashby. “It's our goal in vet works to help navigate those barriers and set them up for success in the workforce. (Then) they can move forward with their life and have that self sustainability.”

The program works in numerous phases. The first phase has veterans work around downtown Indianapolis. Their jobs can vary from picking up trash to cleaning curbs.

Tim Boruff is the Vice President of Downtown Indy Inc. He says the program has been beneficial for both veterans and downtown.

“A clean downtown creates economic opportunities, visitation, conventions, and all of that helps with all of our businesses, our retail, our restaurants,” shared Boruff. "For us to be able to provide chances for people who may not have that opportunity without us partnering with HVAF, it's just phenomenal.”

PAST REPORT | Street ambassadors work with Downtown Indy Inc. as part of phase one of the Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) Vetworks program

Connecting homeless veterans with jobs

Walter Wells served in the Army. He recently started with the program and is looking forward to the benefits it provides.

“They all really care about us,” shared Wells. “They try to make a difference because they try to make us do better in life, and they want us to proceed forward.”

Wells says his life after service has been hard but programs like this can help.

“Sometimes, people don't know what veterans go through when they get out of service,” explained Wells. “I didn't have any family or anyone to turn to here. But the veterans stepped in and they helped me out in that way.”

wrtv Cleanup efforts in Downtown Indy

If you are a veteran and are seeking assistance, you can reach out to HVAF on their website.