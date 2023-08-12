Victim's family asking for answers after fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 26 year-old Andrew McClain is asking for answers.

McClain was killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run near W. 33rd and N. Illinois St.

On Friday night, the sidewalk was lined with candles and balloons. His family is coming together to remember him.

His mom, Nadine Bishop, says they talked every day. She says talking about him right now is hard. She had his cousin read a statement for her.

"This coming from Andrew’s mother. She says, 'I don’t know where to begin. I’m so lost. You took my baby boy from me. If it was an accident, you would have stopped and got him some help. Why, why I will never understand. You just took a piece of my heart that can never be replaced,'" Shawnta Jenkins said.

Andrew was a father of two and was working to build a better life for his family. He found a way to do that by working up the ranks to a line chef at Iozzo's.

"Andrew joined our team about two years ago and was kind of in a position in his life where he was looking for some stability," Iozzo's owner Katie Harris said.

"You know, everyday he improved more and he was so proud. I mean, he could run saute like no one and he was so proud of that. He was really quiet on the line. I was always like, 'Drew man you gotta talk to me. I don’t know if you’re hearing me or not' and he’d give me a big cheesy smile," Kathy Jones, Director of Culinary Operations at Iozzo's, said.

His work family and immediate family now are left wondering why someone drove off after hitting him. They say they want justice.

"We all want the same thing. We loved him, so we want whoever did it to come forward. That’s it. That’s all," Jenkins said.

Iozzo's is helping raise money for McClain's two sons. They set up a Gofundme.

