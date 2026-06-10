Vision Zero falling behind on keeping people safe, safety advocate says

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Three pedestrians were killed over the weekend in three separate locations in Indianapolis. A safety advocate is asking if the city is doing enough to protect pedestrians.

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Jari Spencer, a 6-year-old child, was fatally struck at the intersection of East Washington Street and Church Road. The busy intersection has become more congested due to ongoing construction.

"Washington Street is by far the worst street in Indianapolis across the spectrum from the West to the East side. It's been a terrible street not only for pedestrians or bicyclists but motorists as well," Eric Holt, founder of Safe Streets Indy, said.

Holt says Indy Vision Zero, the city's plan to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2035, is falling behind when it comes to keeping people safe.

"The work being done isn't happening fast enough, and it's not being prioritized in the right areas. Other cities that have tackled Vision Zero have gone out 30, 40, 50 rapid responses at these most dangerous locations, and Indianapolis is just not doing anything like that yet," Holt said.

He says cities like Milwaukee have outpaced Indianapolis with plans for 60 traffic and street safety projects in 2026 alone.

Indy Vision Zero spokesperson LeAndre Level says the strategies being implemented are working. He says fatal crashes decreased by 16% in 2025 compared to the year before.

"The most important key component and how we determine success is to have the community buy-in. Understanding when you're driving or riding your bike to do it safely and making sure you're paying attention on the roadway," said Level.

Holt says the numbers still show there's more work to do. More than 10 pedestrians have been killed in Indianapolis so far this year.

Within a mile of where Spencer was killed, four others have died in traffic crashes in 2026, while dozens of pedestrians and cyclists have been hit. "We really need to see you move faster and with more urgency. Your actions need to match your words," says Holt.

Level says it's a community-wide effort involving the Department of Public Works and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department working together with residents.

As for Washington Street— "IndyGo is doing the Blue Line, which is expanding across the entire east and west of Washington Street from the airport all the way to Cumberland.

Part of that process is doing a lane reduction," said Level.

Level says the Red Line helped reduce fatal crashes. He adds crash review teams are now examining the deadly crashes from this past weekend and will use their findings to recommend future safety improvements.