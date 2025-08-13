Volunteers roll up their sleeves to beautify Belmont Beach, surrounding neighborhoods

HAUGHVILLE — Belmont Beach, a small riverfront park in the Haughville neighborhood, is looking a little cleaner thanks to volunteers from Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and the White River Alliance.

Historically, this part of the White River was a segregated beach. It wasn't that long ago that the beach looked like a mess.

"I don't see pop cans down. I don't see bags of chips no more," described Teddrick Hardy.

Hardy is the President of the Friends of Belmont Beach group.

"I don't even see the fishing line out like I used to," Hardy continued. "Five years ago, if I came out, all those things I mentioned would be laid out, trash everywhere, and people didn't know what to do."

Since that moment, it has taken a huge effort from the community to start to clean the beach and the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Over the last 4.5 years, the river has never looked as beautiful," Hardy said with a smile.

The cleanup efforts continued today. Keeping Indianapolis Beautiful and the White River Alliance brought a group of more than 30 volunteers to clear dirt, weeds and trash out of storm drains in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Some of the drains haven't been cleared properly in years.

"That leads to ponding and flooding in the neighborhood," explained London Heist. "Anything going down those drains is going to end up in the nearby waterways."

Heist is the Community Outreach Coordinator for the White River Alliance.

"The White River Alliance is a nonprofit based in Central Indiana that works to protect and improve the White River," Heist continued. "That includes clean-ups, water sampling, as well as general advocacy with policy work."

In short?

"We're just always working to try and improve the water quality here," Heist said.

Today's volunteers filled the streets carrying trash grabbers, buckets, trash bags, and shovels.

Shovels clinked the ground in front of storm drains, clearing any dirt, plants, or garbage. This will allow water to flow properly out of the streets again.

Other volunteers walked the sidewalks, picking up litter.

Jeff Schwind was one of these volunteers.

"Being that person who can help make that change, and just beautify an area like we're doing today, is going to make an impact on a lot of people," Schwind said.

"I am so proud of today's volunteers, because it's a warm one," Heist said.

Even though it was hot, the volunteer team cleared more than 15 storm drains. They cleaned 2,920 pounds of trash and debris during their three-hour volunteer shift.

While the neighborhood looks nicer and will be less prone to flooding, the bigger impact is on the White River and Belmont Beach.

"It brings community back together," Hardy said.

This echoes the mission of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

"To help people and nature thrive," shared Madeline Demos.

Demos is the volunteer coordinator for Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

"We believe they go hand in hand. One cannot thrive without the other. It's so amazing that the Belmont neighborhood shares in that passion with us," Demos concluded.

You can read more about volunteer events with the White River Alliance here, and find Keep Indianapolis Beautiful Volunteer events here.

Belmont Beach also has public events scheduled until the park closes for the season on October 25.