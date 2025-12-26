INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas week has felt warm and looked foggy.

"I can tell you one thing. It wasn't snowing, and it wasn't cold," said Thiago, a young boy out for a walk around downtown Indianapolis with his family.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Warm weather brings fog across Central Indiana this holiday week

What did it look like?

"We couldn't see what was in front of us," Thiago described the fog. "It is very cloudy, but lower to the ground."

For a kid, fog during Christmas week isn't bad, because of one particular reindeer.

"Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer!" Thiago shouted out with glee. "Because he can see in the fog."

For adults, the multiple rounds of dense fog this holiday week haven't been ideal for getting on the road.

INDOT

Why does this happen?

Fog forms for two main reasons: adding moisture into the air or cooling the air.

This Christmas week will be remembered for its warm temperatures. Friday morning, another warm front pushed through the area.

This front pushed warmer, moister air over the cool ground (even though there was no snow on the ground).

The added moisture turned into fog, with visibility dropping to less than a quarter of a mile at times across Central Indiana.

This is a common occurrence in winter.

Fog clears oppositely by either removing moisture or heat in the air.

Once the warm front passed through the area, you probably noticed that it not only felt warmer, but the fog also lifted.

Take a look at these conditions from 9 a.m. Friday.

You can see where the warmer air had already passed, for example, it was 62 degrees in Bloomington, while it was still 50 degrees in Kokomo.

WRTV

At the same time (9 a.m. Friday), all the fog had cleared from Bloomington, but visibility was down to 1.5 miles in Kokomo.

WRTV

Another round of fog is possible Friday overnight into Saturday morning. Be sure to check back for more WRTV forecast updates.