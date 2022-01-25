Warming centers available across Central Indiana ahead of subzero temps

INDIANAPOLIS — Several locations across Central Indiana will operate as warming centers as temperatures dip below zero into early Wednesday in the area's coldest night so far this winter.

WRTV Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory said wind chill values could be as cold as -20 degrees in some places.

As cold hits the area, Hoosiers can also call 211 to find additional resources, including some warming centers.

Here's where you can find warming spaces locally:

Marion County

During business hours, Indianapolis parks and public library facilities can be used as warming centers, according to the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety.

Also, according to the city's Winter Contingency Plan, those experiencing homelessness are able to visit shelters funded by the city and operated by Wheeler Mission.

Hancock County

According to Hancock Hope House, the Landing will operate as a warming center from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Landing is located at 18 W. South St. in Greenfield.

From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, Greenfield Christian Church at 23 N. East St., will open as a warming shelter, according to the Hancock Hope House.

Multiple other locations in Greenfield also operate as a shelter on an alternating basis.

Anyone with questions or in need of help should contact the Hancock Hope House at 317-467-4991.

Howard County

The Kokomo Rescue Mission, located at 321 W. Mulberry St., is offering shelter from Tuesday to Thursday. Warm beverages and snacks will be available. Hoosiers in need are asked to call 765-456-3838.

Monroe County

The City of Bloomington is encouraging residents who are experiencing homelessness to seek shelter and or resources at the following locations:

Beacon/Shalom Community Center: 812-334-5728, 620 South Walnut Street

A Friend’s Place: 812-332-1444, 919 South Rogers Street

Wheeler Mission: 812-333-1905, 215 South Westplex Avenue

New Hope Family Shelter: 812-334-9840, 301 West Second Street

Amethyst House: 812-336-2812 (men’s house) or 812-336-2666 (women’s house)

Middle Way House: (24-hour crisis line) 812-336-0846, 338 South Washington Street

Through at least Feb. 23, Bloomington Fire Department stations 1 and 2 are open for temporary warming centers at any time, but overnight accommodations are not available. Masks are required at the fire stations.

Station 1: 226 S. College Ave.

Station 2: 209 Fairfield Drive

Warming stations are also located at the following fire stations in Monroe County: