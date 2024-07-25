Washington Township Schools announce new principal of North Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Washington Township Schools announced the new principal of North Central High School.

Jagga Rent was approved as the new principal after a comprehensive hiring process, the district says. His transition into the job will come in the coming weeks.

We are thrilled by Mr. Jagga Rent’s appointment as the new principal of North Central High School,” said Dr. Pettigrew, Chief Academic and DEI Officer. “Mr. Rent brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach that aligns with our district's strategic goals and the unique needs of our diverse educational community.”

Rent has previously served as the principal of Southeastern Intermediate Junior High School and as an assistant principal and dean at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

He received both his Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Ball State University.

Rent also served as a Level Up Leadership Presenter for emerging education leaders through the Indiana Department of Education as well as an Empowering Diverse Leader Mentor for the Indiana Association of School Principals.

"I am extremely humbled and excited to embark on this new journey as the next Principal at North Central High School,” Rent said. “I am eager to contribute to the school's rich tradition and history of excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the Washington Township community to continue their legacy of success.”

The high school’s previous principal, Daniel Mendez, resigned in June 2024 after being hired to replace Evans Branigan III in 2023.

