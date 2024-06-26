North Central High School looking to hire principal just 1 year after filling position

INDIANAPOLIS — North Central High School is looking to hire a new principal just one year after filling the position.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Washington Township Schools announced it is now taking applications to fill the high school’s principal position.

“The District seeks a highly qualified candidate to lead the school’s legacy of excellence,” Washington Township Schools said in the post.

Dr. Daniel Mendez was hired as the school's principal April 2023. He took over for Evans Branigan, who was fired.

Branigan was placed on paid administrative leave in March 2023 after allegations involving verbal misconduct came to light.

The school also received complaints that he failed to implement District protocols regarding a student discipline matter.

The Washington Township school board appointed Dr. Eugene White as interim principal for NCHS as the investigation was ongoing.

Prior to serving as the NCHS principal, Mendez was the principal of Seymour Middle School. He also worked as a teacher and in administrative positions for Perry Township Schools.

The Washington Township School Board will hold a board meeting on Wednesday morning.