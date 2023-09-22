Wawa convenience store to open Westfield location

WESTFIELD — The popular east coast convenience store chain could be making its way to Westfield.

This week, the Westfield Advisory Planning Commission passed a plan to build a Wawa during the commission’s consent agenda.

The city plans to build the convenience store and gas station at the Spring Mill Centre, located off West State Road 32 and Spring Mill Road.

This move comes shortly after the chain announced plans to expand into Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. However, it’s not a done deal.

Westfield officials say they still need to secure a building permit for the area. The full City Council must also pass the plan before it can be finalized.

Wawa is considered a staple on the east coast, offering a large fresh foodservice selection. There are currently nearly 1,000 locations spread throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.