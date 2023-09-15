Indianapolis artist working to inspire the next generation

RICHMOND — An Indianapolis based artists is creating works of art to help inspire others.

Beatriz Vasquez is working to teach students how to create the Mexican art known as Papel Picado.

“It’s created by the ingenious communities of Mexico or pueblo communities,” Vasquez said.

The traditional Mexican craft is made out of colorful sheets of tissue paper, in some cases using roughly 40 to 50 sheets.

Some pieces taking hours, stacking them together to make colorful works or art.

“Papel Picado has always been a part of me. I grew up on the border of Texas and Mexico,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez says she taught herself how create the work of art roughly 15 years ago and adding her own flare.

“I saw the similarities of how Papel Picado in tissue paper in artwork is created – versus in how Latino communities are treated – especially within the immigrant communities in the United States and around the world,” Vasquez said.

Her artwork brings WRTV inside the Richmond Art Museum — where her creations will be shown until early October.



“With all my solo shows I must present a workshop to bring communities together and to reach the Latino communities that have been excluded in the arts,” Vasquez said.

Now she is working to give back and inspire her community.

“A lot of people didn’t see paper as a fine art – so I’m always trying to push it the max and always challenging those narratives,” Vasquez said.

While showing the next generation – they too can make works of art that leave a lasting memory. “Keep your minds open when it comes to multiculturalism Vasquez concluded.

Beatriz’s art can be seen at the Richmond Art Museum on October 7.