WWE announces first Premium Live Event on ESPN will take place in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — WWE Wrestlepalooza will be live from Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, the company announced on social media on Wednesday.

“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “The biggest Superstars in WWE in a press release. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”

This will be the first Premium Live Event for the company streaming exclusively on ESPN. ESPN will become the exclusive domestic streaming partner starting with Wrestlepalooza.

WWE also announced that Wrestlepalooza will feature WWE superstar John Cena, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in major matches throughout the night.

This event, held in partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp, will mark the last time John Cena wrestles in Indianapolis, the press release said.

The city hosted the 2025 Royal Rumble, setting the live-event's all-time attendance record, according to WWE.

Tickets for Wrestlepalooza go on sale beginning Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m.

Wrestlepalooza is Saturday, September 20, at 7 p.m.