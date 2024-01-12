Wayne Township explains why it wants to merge fire, emergency departments with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township believes it can no longer afford to run its own fire department and emergency management services. A merger with Indianapolis' departments is the likely next step, but not before explaining the plans to the public.

Wayne Township Trustee Jeb Bardon presented the merger proposal before the township's Advisory Board Thursday night.

"I'm not having a really good time with this," said advisory board member Doris Minton-McNeill. "Numbers don't lie, and I have to know for a fact that our employees are protected."

Bardon said the financial situation with the fire and EMS departments is dire, revealing they lost $2.5 million in 2023 alone.

"We really have to do this. There is no turning back from where we're going financially," Bardon said. "Change is hard, but change is required."

Several members of the public opposed the merger plans during the meeting, specifically regarding the possible loss of the township's EMS service.

"These Indianapolis EMS ambulances will be in other places," said Wayne Township resident Byron Jones, who said he previously served with the volunteer fire department. "I'm not getting any younger, will they get me in time if I have a heart attack?"

Bardon said 88% of the expenses from fire and EMS are personnel-related and unable to be lowered. That includes a retirement fund which Bardon cites as the main culprit for the financial crisis.

"45% of Wayne Township's firefighters are eligible for retirement in the next three or four years," Bardon said. "This is the issue we can't address."

Bardon also hopes to quickly merge Wayne Township's departments with Indianapolis' first responders because of possible interference from the statehouse.

Senate Bill 54, introduced this legislative session, strictly regulates how Marion County fire departments can consolidate with one another, including how rank and tenure transfer over.

"If we pass this legislation, we're not at the table, we're on the menu," said state Sen. Greg Taylor, who represents portions of Wayne Township at the statehouse.

Bardon wants to speed up the process so Wayne Township and Indianapolis can negotiate on their own terms.

"I'm trying to hold out hope that I can fix this, but I have to take care of my employees," Bardon said.

The Wayne Township Advisory Board decided to table a decision regarding the EMS merger until Jan. 25. The Wayne Township-IFD merger plans will be discussed at a public meeting on Feb. 22.