Ways you can give on Giving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Giving Tuesday is a day to really help local organizations thrive throughout the year serving those in need.

"We already knew and purposely came over here," Conner Highwood said.

An honorable measure to help those in need.

"I think it makes it feel more personable to pick what you want to give other people instead of donating money," Erika Highwood said.

WRTV

The Highwood family stopped by the new Giving Machine recently installed at Clay Terrace to pick out a donation ahead of Giving Tuesday.

"I figured chickens are going to go further than just a couple of meals because then if they have some eggs then they can keep eating them. The money goes a little further than just food,” Conner said.

WRTV

The Giving Machine is filled with monetary donation options for local and global charities.

"It's easy. You just pick what you want and then it just drops and it's there. You don't have to go to the store, pick stuff up, drop it off somewhere else. One place does it all," Conner said.

A one-stop shop that is just one of many ways you can give back.

WRTV

"We take it beyond just the donations. So, we really want people to do acts of generosity. Whether it's giving of their time, giving of their money," Teresa Wessel, Executive Director of Horizon House said.

Although monetary donations help organizations year-round, Wessel said volunteering your time truly goes a long way.

"We've seen nearly 6,800 unique individuals so far this year. We'll see probably close to 7,500. We don't have enough staff that we can do this alone without volunteers. So, it is really important for us to have volunteers here," Wessel said.

WRTV

So, this Giving Tuesday, whether you stop by the giving machine.

"Giving to other people helps us," Erika said.

Or volunteering your time.

"It really allows us to serve more," Wessel said.

Giving to those in need can really help our community shine.

Horizon House said they are in desperate need of coats. There are only 20 available as of Monday, November 27th. For the first time in 13 years, they're opening on Saturdays to better serve those experiencing homelessness.

You can also give back right on our website by donating to the WRTV Toy Drive.