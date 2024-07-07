'We can work up to 14 hours a day': Hard jobs in the heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are climbing once again across Central Indiana and while many of us can cool down in air conditioning at our jobs, others have to work through the hot weather.

For many Hoosiers, working hard in the heat is just something that comes with the job, but that doesn’t always mean it’s easy, especially during the summer moving season.

“The heat gets to you, especially on a long day, we can work up most of 14 hours a day," said Chris Howard the lead trainer with Two Men and a Truck in Indianapolis.

WRTV Strenuous Jobs in the Heat

Howard has been with the company for almost seven years.

Although he doesn’t always work in the field all day anymore he still checks on the crews that do.

WRTV rode along with him in a moving truck for one of those spot checks.

“We're going to show up, make sure the crew's doing all right, the customer doesn't have any questions,” Howard explained. “When we go out, we do take them a cooler. Its got some waters or some Gatorades and stuff in there.”

These spot checks are crucial steps that help his team stay safe in the heat.

Between 2011 and 2021 the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported roughly 40 deaths a year due to high heat exposure, mostly in jobs like construction, agriculture and delivery services.

WATCH | OSHA proposal aims to protect workers from extreme heat

OSHA proposal aims to protect workers from extreme heat

“We highlight heat exhaustion, what to look out for, you know headaches, dizziness, cramps and how to prevent it,” said Jennifer Sterrett, the marketing specialist with Two Men and a Truck. “We do have charts hanging at all our offices and it kind of gives them a place to look and how to measure things.”

WRTV Strenuous Jobs in the Heat

The company says they also work to make sure they have adequate crews working on a job during inclement weather.

They're also sharing tips for everyone working out in the extreme weather.

“Making sure you get an adequate rest,” said Howard. Heat affects everyone differently, different body types, different hydration levels and stuff. So don't push yourself past your breaking point.”

Experts also suggest resting in shaded or cool locations, wearing light- loose fitting and breathable clothing.

Along with keeping an eye out for symptoms of heat related illnesses for you and coworkers.

Here are some tips to stay safe while working in the heat.

