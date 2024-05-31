'We can't replace her': Family remembers woman killed in go-kart crash

INDIANAPOLIS — On the corner of 16th Street and North Fenton Avenue, now sits a growing memorial for 31-year-old Ambra Alcozer.

"She was a good soul, she was my best friend. I’m so lost without her," said Shawn Alcozer-Hernandez, Alcozer's mom.

"She just drew everyone in. She loved being a mother," said Alexander Boyer, Alcozer's best friend.

On Monday, Hernandez says they were having a cookout in their neighborhood. Throughout the day people were riding in a go-kart.

"We kind of just had a little race track going in the grass, going in a circle, so there was no recklessness on our end," said Boyer.

Around 10:30 that night, Alcozer and her boyfriend were in the go-kart when an SUV hit them, killing Alcozer.

"He crossed an entire lane and hit them from behind," said Hernandez.

On Friday, IMPD put a call out for help locating a 2007 silver or champagne Chevy Tahoe with damage to the front end and within a few hours, had it located.

Alcozer's family says they've reported that vehicle for being reckless in the past. IMPD says the incident is still under investigation.

"This was not an accident. Someone intentionally took her from us," said Hernandez.

The family held a vigil for Alcozer at 7 p.m. on Friday at the corner of 16th Street and North Fenton Avenue where the incident happened.

