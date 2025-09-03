'We can't take it anymore': Gov. Braun appoints new utility consumer commissioner

On Wednesday, Governor Mike Braun announced a new commissioner of the Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor.

Abby Gray will lead the office, which Braun says will work to evaluate utilities' profits and help implement cost-saving measures to reduce the burden on Indiana ratepayers.

"Hoosiers have been burdened with utility rate increase after increase. We can't take it anymore," Braun said. "I am directing the Utility Consumer Counselor, who is Indiana's ratepayer advocate, to evaluate utilities' profits along with other cost savings measures to ease the burden on ratepayers. I would also like to see the utilities' investors bear more of the cost of doing business."

The governor's directive comes as Indiana utilities have proposed significant rate increases. Notably, AES Indiana recently proposed a total 13.5% rate increase by 2027.

Gray, the newly appointed commissioner, said she is honored to serve in the role.

"I have dedicated my career to public service and it's the honor of a lifetime to continue to serve Indiana ratepayers in this new role," Gray said. "I am deeply humbled and appreciative of Governor Braun's confidence in me and look forward to advocating for Indiana utility consumers."

The Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor reviews utility rate cases and advocates for consumers before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which makes final decisions on rate increases.

